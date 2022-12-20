HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.

“The funding provided through the Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that work to create growth and stability in their neighborhoods while encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors,” Governor Wolf said. “These projects will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost the commonwealth’s economy.”

Of the 51 projects across 30 counties, 6 projects are receiving funding in Central Pennsylvania, which consists of:

Adams County:

$50,000 to Mainstreet Gettysburg, Inc. for the Gettysburg Facade Improvement Program.

Dauphin County:

$400,000 to Community Basics, Inc. for the construction of six affordable townhomes based in Steelton.

$366,190 to Tri-County Housing Development Corp. for the construction of five affordable townhomes based in Harrisburg.

Lancaster County:

$50,000 to Ephrata Development Organization for Downtown Ephrata Facade Improvement Program.

Mifflin County:

$50,000 to Downtown Lewistown, Inc. for Downtown Facade Improvement Program.

York County:

$67,355 to Y Community Development Corp. for a safety and security project on West Philadelphia St., West Market St., and Philadelphia St.

According to the Governors Office, since Jan. 2015, approximately $38 million in grants through the KCP has funded 247 projects statewide.

For more information on the KCP program and community development and revitalization you can visit the DCED’s website.