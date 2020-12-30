Gov. Wolf announces all restrictions that began Dec. 12 will end as planned on January 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced during a press conference Wednesday that all new restrictions that were imposed on December 12 will be allowed to end on January 4th, as planned.

The new restrictions included no indoor dining, ordered all gyms to close, ended extracurricular activities, and more.

All of the restrictions that have been in place before these new restrictions will still be in effect. This includes wearing a mask in public, social distancing, and other measures that are in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to this, Dr. Rachel Levine announced that beginning in 2021, healthcare organizations that are receiving vaccine doses must reserve ten percent of vaccinations for non-affiliated healthcare workers. This means that private EMS workers will be able to receive the vaccine.