Deadline for Pennsylvania mail-in-ballots extended by one week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf is extending the deadline on mail-in-ballots, which means Pennsylvanians will now have an extra week to submit their ballot and still have their vote count.

Over 1.8 million Pennsylvania voters have been approved for absentee or mail-in-ballot and over 1.1 million Pennsylvanians have already submitted their ballots for the primary election.

“We want to encourage everyone to return your ballot as soon as possible,” said Secretary of State, Kathy Boockvar.

Any voter who applied for a mail-in-ballot but did not receive one can still vote by provisional ballot at a designated polling place.

Top election officials say to expect delays in some vote counting, especially for close races due to the number of mail-in-ballots. Poll workers will be able to start canvassing ballots by 7 a.m. on election day.

“I think it’s going to take a little longer when you are at our polling place, but we are going to do the best we can to make sure every voter and poll worker are safe while they’re in the polling place,” said Samantha Krepps, Cumberland County communications director.

Some counties will be using new voting machines for the first time and following social distancing guidelines and routine sanitation, which could slow down the process.

Mail-in-ballots should be taken to your county headquarters, not your polling place.