HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately out of respect for the victims of the Highland Park shooting.

“My prayers are with the victims, their families and the entire Highland Park community,” said Gov. Wolf. It breaks my heart every time another community is victimized by mass gun violence. We cannot accept gun violence as inevitable in America. We should be able to have holiday parades without gun violence and fear.”

The US and commonwealth flags will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, July 9.

Gov. Wolf invites all Pennsylvanians to participate in the honoring of the victims.