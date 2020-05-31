Gov. Wolf & PEMA Director address public amid statewide protests

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – On Sunday afternoon, Governor Tom Wolf, along with PEMA Director Randy Padfield addressed the Commonwealth about the recent statewide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Gov. Wolf started off by saying, “So to the folks out there who are demonstrating, as you exercise your rights today, to do it in a way that honors democracy. Do it in a way that reaffirms its noble potential. And do it in a way that celebrates the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Speak your mind and speak it with peace. In doing so, you will be expressing both the spirit of democracy but you’ll also be expressing the true spirit of Pennsylvania that lies in each of us.

Padfield then spoke. He said PEMA has reached out to all surrounding states except Ohio to see if each state could provide each other with mutual aid. Right now, all surrounding states are using all of their resources and aren’t able to do that.

During the press conference, we also learned there was significant damage in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. It will take a few days before PEMA is able to assess the damage here in Harrisburg. There have been resource requests in both Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

They also added the National Guard has been deployed. However, they are not on the front lines. They’re meant to augment things that police in other jurisdictions might not have the resources to handle.