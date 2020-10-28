Gov. Wolf signs Proclamation of Disaster Emergency on Wednesday

Protesters confront police during a march Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020 in Philadelphia. Hundreds of demonstrators marched in West Philadelphia over the death of Walter Wallace, a Black man who was killed by police in Philadelphia on Monday. Police shot and killed the 27-year-old on a Philadelphia street after yelling at him to drop his knife. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency to provide additional support to Philadelphia after several days of unrest.

Since the deadly shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. by Philadelphia Police officers late Monday evening, the PA National Guard has been sent to the city to support the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management. Gov. Wolf’s proclamation authorizes state agencies to use all available resources and personnel “to cope with the magnitude and severity of this emergency situation.”

“Over the last few days, hundreds of people have gathered to peacefully speak out against social injustice, but their voices are being drowned out by others who are taking advantage of this fragile time in their city to sow mayhem and discord,” Gov. Wolf said.

A Proclamation of Disaster Emergency is effective for 90 days unless it is rescinded prior to the time limit or extended by official Governor action.

TOP STORIES