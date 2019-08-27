Gov. Wolf takes step in updating charter school regulations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Earlier this month, Governor Wolf announced his plans to reform Pennsylvania’s charter school system and now he wants to know what the public thinks about them.

Wolf says our charter school law is flawed and outdated, adding that it’s failing students, teachers, school districts and taxpayers.

Wolf’s goal is to improve transparency and hold underperforming charter and cyber charter schools accountable which he says will result in leveling the playing field with school districts and help control costs for taxpayers.

Part of the governor’s plan includes a moratorium on new charter schools in the state. Some argue this will hurt kids in poor-performing districts.

The governor’s push for charter school reform has the support of a number of leaders in the education community and he also is hoping for feedback from the public.

In a newly released statement, Wolf encourages education stakeholders to submit comments regarding his approach.

Anyone interested can submit comments about the proposed charter school reform to the office of the education secretary at:

Office of the Secretary, 333 Market Street, 10th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17126.

