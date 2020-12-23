Gov. Wolf to hold press conference to discuss assistance provided to businesses affected by COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf will hold a press conference today to discuss efforts to provide relief to businesses affected by COVID-19.

Businesses across the state have been impacted by the coronavirus. New mitigations have been put in place to attempt to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the latest of multiple rounds of restrictions put in place to stop spikes of the virus.

The Governor will hold his press conference at 10:30 AM. The live stream of the conference will be available on this story.