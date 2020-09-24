Governor calls on Republican lawmakers to stop fighting health measures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is calling on Republican lawmakers to stop what he considers wasting time “fighting health measures.”

At a press conference Thursday, he said the Republican-led state legislature needs to ensure the government is responsive to the needs of Pennsylvanians.

Wolf says the general assembly needs to act on the safety measures he laid out months ago.

He says now that we know more about the virus, Pennsylvania needs more focused, targeted mitigation efforts.

The Governor stressed he’s completely against removing restrictions being talked about at the Capitol this week, including limits on indoor dining.

“If the efforts that they talk about, try to put through, push over on Pennsylvania succeed we’re going to lost a lot of lives,” said Wolf. “This irresponsible behavior simply has to stop.”

The Governor also called for steps to be taken to improve government accountability, including banning gifts for public officials, enacting new campaign finance laws, and increasing the transparency of state leaders’ outside income.

Some Republicans are responding to the calls for action.

“The Governor continues to campaign instead of working with the elected officials directly in touch with their communities,” said Jennifer Kocher, the communications director at the Office of the Majority Leader, Sen. Jake Corman. “He has held more than 15 of press conferences since Aug. 1 and has talked not once talked with Republican legislative leaders himself. His continued posturing is hold Pennsylvania back.”

Wolf insists he does speak with Republicans about potential solutions.