HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Governor Tom Wolf announced that 266 elementary schools are going to receive $7 million in grant funding to provide students with fresh fruits and vegetable snacks during their school day.

This funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP).

“Healthy foods are essential to children’s growth, learning, development, and well-being, and this funding will help more students access nutritious food while school is in session,” Governor Wolf said. “The fresh fruits and vegetables offered through these grants will help students establish healthy eating habits, grow stronger, and stay focused and engaged in the classroom.”

A list of the 2022-23 grant recipients is available on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s (PDE) School Nutrition Programs webpage.

FFVP is working to create healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices, expanding the variety of fruits and vegetables students experience, increasing fruit and vegetable consumption, and positively impacting students’ present and future health. The program was implemented back in 2004 in Pennsylvania and it is now available in all 50 states.

Funding priority has been given to schools that have the highest rates of students who qualify for free and reduced-price meals.

Earlier in the summer, the Wolf Administration also announced the PA Hunger-Free Campus initiative to help students at risk of hunger to access free, healthy food on college campuses across Pennsylvania.