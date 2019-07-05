Governor Wolf expected to make decision on voting machines

Governor Tom Wolf is expected to make a decision Friday on a bill that has to do with new voting machines. The bill would help counties fund new machines to the tune of tens of millions of dollars but the Governor may not sign it. Why?

Some say if the Democratic Governor passes the bill then Republicans may get the upper hand. It has to do with a last-minute amendment that Republican’s passed to eliminate straight-party voting. The straight party voting option is only available in seven other states.

Republicans argue that straight-party voting makes the systems more costly due to separate needs and certifications. Some Democrats said the move would benefit Republicans in down-ballot legislative elections. If passed Senate Bill 48 would put 90 million dollars toward helping counties fund new voting machines.

The Federal Government would give $14-million. The total price could be upwards of $150-million. Earlier this week Governor Wolf said he would try to make the burden as small as possible. “And then we’re asking the vendors all to help with financing,” said Gov. Wolf. “…So that in the end, the burden of every individual county is relatively small.”