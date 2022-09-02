HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Friday, Sept. 2 that the US Department of Homeland Security, through FEMA, has awarded $4.2 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding to many nonprofits located in Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania’s diverse bounty of cultures are too often the targets of hate crimes,” Gov. Wolf said “This $4.2 million federal investment builds on the more than $15 million I’ve invested at the state level to protect our people. It is my hope that one day the goodness of humanity will suffice, but until then we will continue supporting and investing in those who face unfair prejudice solely because of their race, religion, disability, or sexual orientation.”

The following Midstate organizations received awards from the allocation:

Dauphin County Kesher Israel Congregation, $108,000 Pennsylvania Council of Churches, $19,891



Lancaster County Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, $13,732 Temple Beth El, $64,875



The federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program works to provide funding to eligible nonprofit organizations, generally limited to target hardening and physical security enhancements. The focus is on organizations that are at high risk of a potential terrorist attack.