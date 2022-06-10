READING, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration joined educators at Reading Area Community College on June 10, 2022 to discuss Governor Wolf’s plan for a new, $200 million scholarship program which aims to make college education more attainable for students across the Commonwealth.

The Nellie Bly Scholarship Program proposal would help students attend either a community college or a Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education school. The program will prioritize students who are pursuing degrees in fields with high-workforce needs like teachers, mental health counselors, nurses, and psychologists.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

“Pennsylvania students are already forced to take on outrageous amounts of debt to get a college degree,” Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty said. “This scholarship program will help make college a little bit more affordable for Pennsylvanians. And it will help put our entire commonwealth on the path to a better future.”

The Nellie Bly Scholarship Program, which is proposed to be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and the Race Horse Development Trust Fund, would assist students with tuition payments and other relevant costs of attendance.