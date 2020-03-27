1  of  17
Governor works with hospitals to provide medical supplies

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – The numbers in Coronavirus cases have been increasing each day. Thursday, Pennsylvania saw the largest one day increase with 560 new cases.  

Right now, John’s Hopkins University has the total at a little more than 18-hundred cases statewide, with 18 deaths. However, the statewide total, is usually lower than the number released by the Department of Health.  

With the constant increase in cases, officials are now working with hospitals and health care systems to try to keep up with an increase in patients. On Wednesday, lawmakers passed House Bill 1232. The bill authorizes Governor Tom Wolf to spend up to $50 million in transferred state funding to purchase medical equipment and supplies. The Governor signed the bill Friday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has been distributing thousands of supplies to hospitals and emergency responders. This includes more than 600 thousand N-95 masks.  

Governor Wolf said, “We know our hospitals will face capacity issues. We need more beds, we need more ventilators, more personal protective equipment, and so much more. And we need it as soon as possible because the virus is here.” 

Schools and non-essential businesses are still closed. So far, State Police have issued 57 warnings to non-compliant businesses.  

