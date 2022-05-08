MOTHER’S DAY: Gradual Clearing & Breezy. Hi 60. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool. Lo 40. Wind: Light.

MONDAY: Mainly Sunny, Cool & Dry. Hi 66. Wind: Ne 10-15 mph.

After receiving over 3.5″ of rain officially, we finally have dry weather to look forward to today. The morning is starting off cloudy as expected, but a push of drier air will finally clear out the skies this afternoon. Despite the sunshine, it will be another cool day with highs around 60 but certainly an improvement from yesterday. It will be a bit breezy this afternoon with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Clear skies and calm conditions means a chilly night tonight with overnight lows dipping to around 40. High pressure will be in control for most of the week which means lots of sunshine and moderating temperatures. Highs tomorrow will rebound into the upper 60s with 70 degrees back by Tuesday. We’re into the upper 70s for the end of the week but the same upper level low that brought us steady rain this weekend which will eventually loop around and come back north by next Saturday, bringing out next chance for showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.

In the meantime, each day will feature plentiful sunshine through at least Thursday. Get out and enjoy!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo