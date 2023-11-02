HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The internationally known rock band Green Day has announced that they will be making a stop in Hershey during their 2024 Global tour.

The band will play at Hersheypark Stadium on “The Saviors Tour” on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

The show is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Band members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool announced the tour with support from the rock bands The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas in North America.

The tour will launch in May 2024 with a run in Europe followed by 27 stops across North America. In addition to the Hershey show the band will also play in major cities including Toronto, New York, and Chicago.

The show will include music that spans the band’s career as it celebrates the 30th anniversary of Green Day’s 1994 certified Diamond album, “Dookie,” and the 20th anniversary of 2004’s album, “American Idiot.”

Tickets go on sale beginning on Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.HersheyEntertainment.com. More information about the tour is also available on greenday.com.