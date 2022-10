FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Greencastle-Antrim School District teachers have ratified a four-year contract after almost a year of bargaining.

The education members voted to ratify it, then the school board voted unanimously to approve it.

The new agreement provides salary increases of more than 3% each year and maintains healthcare benefits. Teachers were working under their previous contract which expired on Aug. 31.