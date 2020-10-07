Gun sales see boom during pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gun sales are way up this year. State police say, the third quarter of 2020 was the busiest in history for the state’s instant check system.

Pennsylvania State Police conducted more than 406,000 background checks in 3 months. The way coronavirus has impacted people’s lives also adds to the uncertainty.

And this is not just Pennsylvania, gun sales are soaring across the nation.

