Gusty showers during the midday hours, winds whip through tonight

TODAY: Gusty Showers 11am-2pm, Staying Windy! Hi 62. Winds: WSW 15-20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Near Record Cold. Lo 32. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM Freeze, Mostly Sunny & Breezy. Hi 52. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Skies cleared overnight and that is leading to a chill in some localized spots this morning with lows around freezing. Most places are starting in the 40s, however, as clouds roll in ahead of a potent cold front that will cross Central PA around midday. This front will be accompanied by a line of gusty showers that will cross through between 11am-2pm. The line will move quickly from northwest to southeast and may pose a threat for strong winds and small hail. While widespread severe weather is not expected, locations south and east of Harrisburg have the best chance to see a sporadic damaging wind report as those spots will warm up a bit more ahead of the line. The front will move into eastern parts of the state by 2pm which will dry us out but keep the winds cranking with gusts of 40 mph possible through this evening. Cooler, drier air builds in tonight as lows may end up near-record levels by Wednesday morning. The record low tonight is 31° set in 1981 and it will be challenged in spots tomorrow. The winds will likely prevent a widespread frost issue from developing, but a freeze warning is in place for many locations tonight.

Despite the cold start, Wednesday looks to be a nice day with wall-to-wall sunshine and afternoon temperatures rebounding into the mid-50s, which is still about 10 degrees below the average high. it will stay breezy tomorrow too adding to the chill in the late April air. Temperatures will rebound slightly by the end of the week with highs near 60° each day through the weekend. The weather does look to turn unsettled again, however, with a steady rain arriving Thursday evening into early Friday. Additional showers will develop by late-day Saturday as slow-moving trough barrels into the Northeast. This will keep unsettled and cooler than average weather going into Sunday and Monday of next week. Tomorrow may be the last full day of sunshine we will see for some time. Enjoy it!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara