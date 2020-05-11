Gusty today with a few showers, remaining cool tomorrow too

TODAY: Stray Showers, Gusty At Times. Hi 55. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Lo 36. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cool. Hi 55. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

A couple of records were tied or broken over the weekend as winter-like air dropped south across Central PA. Saturday’s trace of snow at Harrisburg International Airport tied the record for the latest snow on record during a season. May 9th, 1966, and 1977 were the old record and now we can add 2020 to the list! Sunday morning, the official low temperature recorded at HIA was 30° and that breaks the all-time coldest temperature not just for the date, but for the whole month of May! It was truly a weekend to remember…or forget…depending on where you stand. Better days are ahead, however.

An upper-level disturbance will keep things chilly today. Highs will only be in the mid-50s with a consistent, strong wind. There could also be a few showers around from time to time, but it won’t be a rainy day by any stretch. More cold weather is on the way tonight and Tuesday morning with lows dangerously close to frost territory. Most of the region is under a frost advisory tonight for lows between 32-36°. The winds will stay up tonight and that may prevent frost in many areas, but nonetheless, the threat exists. Tomorrow will feature more cool and breezy weather with highs in the mid-50s. It should stay dry too. Wednesday looks like a pleasant day. After a chilly start, highs bounce back into the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

A warmer weather pattern builds into the region starting Thursday and Friday. This warmth will surge ahead of a cold front which could mean a shower or t-storm late Thursday and possibly more scattered t-storms Friday. But the warm-up could be significant with highs approaching 80º by the end of next weekend. Stay tuned!

