HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You know it’s officially Halloween season when McDonald’s brings out the Halloween Pail Happy Meals. The pails officially went on sale starting today, Oct. 18.

You’re never too old to collect the McDonald’s Happy Meal Pails. There are a total of three unique Halloween Pails to collect. Customers can collect three pails featuring the iconic Halloween trio – McBoo, McPunk’n, and McGoblin.

Abc27 confirmed with multiple McDonald’s locations around the Midstate, including locations in Harrisburg and Carlisle, that they are currently selling the pails.

According to McDonald’s Facebook page, the pails will only be sold while supplies last. It is advised that you call your local McDonald’s location to make sure that they have them in stock, especially since they are in such high demand. The pails will be sold until Oct. 31.

McDonald’s also confirmed on their Twitter page that customers who order Happy Meals through delivery services, such as DoorDash, will also receive the Halloween Pail.

This promotion follows a previous Happy Meal collaboration with McDonald’s and Cactus Plant Flea Market. McDonald’s sold Adult Happy Meals featuring limited edition Cactus Plant Flea Market themed toys. Customers could choose from a Big Mac or 10 Piece McNuggets in their Adult Happy Meal.

These 2022 Halloween Pails closely resemble the 1986 Halloween pails – giving millennials a throwback to their childhood.

According to a press release from McDonald’s, it has been six years since Halloween Pails were sold by McDonald’s.