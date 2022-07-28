HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hanover Borough Council voted to enact a noise ordinance during Wednesday evening’s council meeting.

The first violation of the ordinance would lead to a fine of less than $150 and not more than $1,000. A second offense would cost at least $300 and a third offense would cost at least $500.

Enforcement of the ordinance, which can be read below, begins immediately.

Chapter 248



HANOVER BOROUGH NOISE CONTROL ORDINANCE



§ 248-1. Purpose.

The Council, finding that excessive levels of sound are detrimental to the physical, mental and social well-being of the residents as well as to their comfort, living conditions, general welfare and safety, and being therefore a public health and welfare hazard, hereby declares it to be necessary to provide for the greater control and more effective regulation of excessive sound and the sources of excessive sound within the Hanover Borough limits.

§ 248-2. Title.

This chapter shall also be known as the “Hanover Borough Noise Control Ordinance.”

§ 248-3. Definitions.

The following words, terms and phrases, when used in this chapter, shall have the meanings herein given, except where the context clearly indicates a different meaning.

CONSTRUCTION OPERATION — The erection, repair, renovation, demolition or removal of any building or structure and the excavation, filling, grading and regulation of lots in connection therewith.2

EMERGENCY — Any occurrence or set of circumstances involving actual or imminent physical trauma or property damage.

EMERGENCY WORK — Any work performed for the purpose of preventing or alleviating the physical trauma or property damage threatened or caused by an emergency.

IMPULSE NOISE — Sound of short duration, usually less than one second, with an abrupt onset and rapid decay. Examples of impulsive sound include explosions, drop forge impacts and the discharge of firearms.

MOTOR CARRIER VEHICLE — A truck, truck tractor or combination having a gross weight or registered gross weight in excess of 17,000 pounds.

MOTORCYCLE — An unclosed motor vehicle, having a saddle for the use of the operator, with two or three wheels in contact with the ground, including, but not limited to, motor scooters and mini-bikes.

MOTOR VEHICLE — A vehicle which is self-propelled, except one which is propelled solely by human power or by electric power obtained from overhead trolley wires, but not operated upon rails.

MUFFLER or SOUND-DISSIPATIVE DEVICE — A device designed or used for decreasing or abating the level of sound escaping from an engine or machinery system.

NOISE — Any sound or vibration which annoys or disturbs humans or which causes or tends to cause an adverse psychological or physiological effect on humans.

NOISE-CREATING DEVICE — Any electrical, mechanical or chemical device or instrument, or combination thereof, that creates noise during its operation by a person.

NOISE DISTURBANCE — In addition to the sounds specified in §248-4B hereof, any plainly audible sound which:

A. Endangers or injures the safety or health of persons.;

B. Annoys or disturbs a reasonable person of normal sensitivities.;

C. Annoy, disturb or interfere with basic living tasks of others;

D. Interfere with the quit use and enjoyment of the property of another; or

E. Endangers or injures personal or real property.

OPERATION — Actual control by a person.

PERSON — Any individual, association, partnership or corporation, and includes any officer, employee, department, agency or instrumentality of a state or any political subdivision of a state. Whenever used in any clause prescribing and imposing a penalty, “person” includes the individual members, partners, officers and managers or any of them of partnerships and associations and, as for corporations, the officers and managers thereof or any of them.

PLAINLY AUDIBLE – Any noise that can be heard by a person of normal hearing. Words, phrases, or specific noise signatures need not be discernible or identifiable. Plainly audible does not implicate issues of subjective “loudness”—the plainly audible standard simply determines whether any noise can be heard regardless of the perceived “loudness.” Plainly audible observation alone is sufficient to support and prove a noise disturbance.

POWERED MODEL VEHICLE — Any self-propelled airborne, waterborne or land-borne plane, vessel or vehicle which is not designed to carry persons, including but not limited to any model airplane, boat, car or rocket.

PROPERTY LINE (BOUNDARY) — An imaginary line drawn through the points of contact of adjoining lands, apartments, condominiums, townhouses and duplexes owned, rented or leased by different persons, a demarcation or a line of separate of properties, and also, for any two or more buildings sharing common grounds, the line drawn midway between any two such buildings. All areas devoted to public rights-of-way shall be deemed to be across the property line. For the purpose of this definition, the property line includes all points on a plane formed by projecting the property line in a manner deemed appropriate by the enforcing officer.



PUBLIC RIGHT-OF-WAY — Any street, avenue, boulevard, highway, sidewalk, alley or similar place which is owned or controlled by a governmental entity.

PUBLIC SPACE — Any real property or structures thereon which are owned or controlled by a governmental entity.



REAL PROPERTY — All land, whether publicly or privately owned, whether improved or not improved, with or without structures, exclusive of any areas devoted to public rights-of-way.



SOUND — An oscillation in pressure, particle displacement, particle velocity or other physical parameter, in a medium with internal forces that cause compression and rarefaction of that medium, or the superposition of such propagated oscillation which evokes an auditory sensation. The description of sound may include any characteristics of such sound, including duration, intensity and frequency.



SOUND EQUIPMENT – Any radio, record player, tape deck or player, loud speaker, amplifier, sound track or other device for producing, reproducing or amplifying sound, except, however, “sound equipment” does not include mobile radio or telephone signaling devices and automobile and truck radios, tape decks or players or other such standard equipment used and intended for the use and enjoyment of the occupants provided that the sound emitted there from is not audible for more than fifty (50) feet from such automobile or truck.



TRUCK — A motor vehicle designed, used or maintained primarily for the transportation of property.



TRUCK TRACTOR — A motor vehicle designed and used primarily for drawing other vehicles and not so constructed as to carry a load other than a part of the weight of the vehicle and load so drawn.

VEHICLE — Every device in, upon or by which any person or property is or may be transported or drawn upon a highway, except devices used exclusively upon rails or tracks.



§ 248-4. Prohibited acts; violations.



A. Noise disturbance prohibited. No person shall make, continue or cause to be made or cause to be continued any noise disturbance by any means, nor shall any person suffer, allow or permit any noise disturbance, by any means, to be made or continued from or at any property, whether public or private, real or personal, that is subject to such person’s right to control.

B. Specific prohibitions. The following acts and the causing thereof are also declared to be noise disturbances and therefore in violation of this chapter:

(1) Radios, television sets, musical instruments and similar devices. Operating, playing or permitting the operation or playing of any radio, television, phonograph, drum, musical instrument, sound amplifier, automobile radio, automobile stereo, high-fidelity equipment or similar device which produces, reproduces or amplifies sound:

(a) At any time in such a manner as to cause a noise disturbance across a property line (boundary), or between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. so as to be plainly audible across a property line (boundary);

(b) In such a manner as to create a noise disturbance across a property line (boundary), or at 50 feet from such device, whichever is less, when the device is operated in or on a motor vehicle, or hand carried, on a public right-of-way or public space; or

(c) In such a manner as to create a noise disturbance to any person other than the operator of the device, when operated by any passenger or a common carrier.

(2) Yelling and shouting, etc. Engaging in loud or raucous yelling, shouting, hooting, whistling or singing:

(a) On the public streets between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.; or

(b) At any time or place in such a manner as to create a noise disturbance.

(3) Construction.

(a) Operating or permitting the operation of any tools or equipment used in construction operations, drilling or demolition work between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. the following day on weekdays and Saturdays or any time on Sundays or legal holidays, such that the sound therefrom creates a noise disturbance across the residential real property line (boundary), except for emergency work.

(b) This section shall not apply to the use of domestic power tools subject to Subsection B (4) hereof.

(4) Domestic power tools. Operating or permitting the operation of any mechanically powered saw, drill, sander, grinder, lawn or garden tool, snowblower or similar device used outdoors in residential areas between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. so as to cause a noise disturbance across a residential property line (boundary) except work done to comply with a Borough Ordinance.

(5) Loading and unloading. Loading, unloading, opening, closing or other handling of boxes, crates, containers, building materials, garbage cans or similar objects between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. the following day in such a manner as to cause a noise disturbance across a residential property line (boundary). This section shall not apply to municipal or utility services in or about the public right-of-way.

(6) Animals and birds. Owning, possessing, harboring or controlling any animal or bird which howls, barks, meows, squawks or makes other sounds continuously and/or incessantly for a period of 10 minutes or makes such noise intermittently for 1/2 hour or more to the disturbance of any person at any time of the day or night regardless of whether the animal or bird is situated in or upon private property; provided, however, that at the time the animal or bird is making such noise, no person is trespassing or threatening to trespass upon private property in or upon which the animal or bird is situated or for any other legitimate cause which teased or provoked the animal or bird.

(7) Powered model vehicles. Operating or permitting the operation of powered model vehicles so as to create a noise disturbance across a residential property line (boundary) between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

(😎 Street sales. Offering for sale or selling by shouting or outcry or by any other amplified or unamplified sound within any residential or commercial area except between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

(9) The use of a product which has had a muffler or sound dissipative device or element of design or noise label removed or rendered inoperative, with knowledge that such action has occurred.

(10) Vehicle, motorboat or aircraft repairs and testing. Repairing, rebuilding or testing any motor vehicle, motorcycle, motorboat or aircraft in such a manner as to cause a noise disturbance across a residential real property line (boundary) between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

(11) Impulse noise. Unless expressly exempted under this Ordinance or expressly preempted by Pennsylvania of federal law, causing, continuing, causing to be made, or causing to be continued any impulse noise, including repetitive noises, by any means, from or at any property, whether public or private, real or personal, which leaves the premises from which it originates in such a manner as to cause a noise disturbance across a residential real property line (boundary) between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.



C. Prohibition of certain noises upon public rights-of-way and/or by the use of motor vehicles and noise-creating devices.

(1) Motor vehicle and motorcycles on public rights-of-way. No person shall operate or cause to be operated a public or private motor vehicle or motorcycle, or any equipment attached to such a vehicle, on a public right-of- way at any time in such a manner that the noise or sound level emitted by the motor vehicle or motorcycle, or any equipment attached to such a vehicle, violates or exceeds the levels set forth in Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Regulations Title 67, Chapter 157, Subchapter B, 67 Pa. Code § 157.11.

(2) All motor vehicles and motorcycles shall always be equipped with an effective muffler or other noise-suppressing system in good working order. No motor vehicle or motorcycle with an exhaust system that has been altered or modified in any way to enable the exhaust system to amplify or increase the sound level exceeding established sound levels set forth in the 67 Pa. Code § 157.11(a), shall be operated on any public rights-of-way.

(3) Standing motor vehicles. No person shall operate or permit the operation of any motor vehicle or any auxiliary equipment attached to such a vehicle, for a period longer than 15 minutes in any hour while the vehicle is stationary, for reasons other than traffic congestion, anywhere within 150 feet of any residence in such a manner as to cause a noise disturbance across a residential property line (boundary).

(4) Sound trucks. No person shall operate sound amplifying equipment mounted on or attached to any motor vehicle at any time in such a manner as to exceed the maximum permissible motor vehicle noise emissions as set forth in Subsection C(1) hereof.

(5) No person, while occupying any public right-of-way in the Borough, shall operate any noise-creating device in such a manner that the public’s attention is drawn to the source of the noise. The prohibition of this section shall include rapid throttle advance and/or revving of an internal combustion engine resulting in increase of noise from the engine.

§ 248-5. Exemptions.

The following sounds are exempted from the provisions of this chapter:

A. Amplified announcements. Electronically amplified announcements at athletic events.

B. Blasting. Blasting under a duly authorized permit , which blasting may occur only between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, unless specifically authorized by such permit.

C. Borough Permitted Concerts, etc. Band concerts, block parties, church carnivals or other performances or similar activities publicly or privately sponsored and presented in any public or private space outdoors, provided that:

(1) Such activities do not occur between the hours of 11 p.m. and 8:00 a.m., unless otherwise permitted by the Borough.



D. Emergency work. Sounds caused by the performance of emergency work or by the ordinary and accepted use of emergency apparatus and equipment.



E. Emergency Generators. During a power outage, emergency generators may be used and are exempt provided the generators use a fully-functioning and effective muffling system.



F. Municipal and utility services. Sounds resulting from the repair or replacement of any municipal or utility installation in or about the public right-of-way.



G. School and public activities. Sounds not electronically amplified, created by organized school-related programs, activities, athletic and entertainment events or other public programs, activities or events, other than fireworks or fireworks displays and motor vehicle racing events.

(1) Any person responsible for any activity or event involving fireworks or fireworks displays shall apply with the Hanover Borough Police for an application for a special variance from noise control, in accordance with § 248-7B, prior to applying for a Hanover Borough Fire Department fireworks permit.

(2) Any person involved in any motor vehicle racing event shall apply for a special variance from noise control with the Hanover Borough Police.



H. Warning devices. Sounds made by warning devices operating continuously for three minutes or less, except that in the event of an actual emergency, the time limitation shall not apply.



I. Expression or communication protected by the United States Constitution, including the First Amendment, or the Pennsylvania Constitution.



J. Any activity or contact the regulation of which has been preempted by Pennsylvania statute.



K. Any noise created by a governmental entity in the performance of an official duty.



L. Any noise for which a permit has been issued by an authority having jurisdiction to issue the permit.

§ 248-7. Enforcement

This chapter shall be enforced by the Borough of Hanover Police and/or the Code Enforcement Offer. The Code Enforcement Offer shall have the powers of a police officer except the power of arrest.

§ 248-8. Violations and penalties.

A. Whoever violates any provisions of this chapter shall, upon conviction thereof in a summary proceeding, be fined for a

(1) first offense, not less than $150 and not more than $1,000;

(2) second offense be fined not less than $300 and not more than $1,000;

(3) third offense be fined not less than $500 and not more than $1,000;

to be collected as other fines and costs are by law collectible, or imprisoned for not more than 90 days, or both. Whoever violates any provision in this chapter for a fourth offense and for any subsequent conviction shall, upon conviction thereof in a summary proceeding, be fined $1,000, to be collected as other fines and costs are by law collectible and be sentenced to a term of imprisonment of not less than five nor more than 90 days. Each day during which a violation occurs shall constitute a separate offense.

B. This chapter and the foregoing penalties shall not be construed to limit or deny the right of the Borough or any person to such equitable or other remedies as may otherwise be available with or without process of law.

§ 198-9. Performance review.

Borough Council shall be provided quarterly reports by the Borough Police Chief regarding the enforcement of this chapter.