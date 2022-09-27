LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Happy Hauntings will be returning to Dutch Wonderland this fall season.

Dutch Wonderland’s Happy Hauntings will begin two weeks earlier than usual. You can join in on the fall fun Saturdays and Sundays from October 1 to October 30. The event will also take place on Monday, October 10.

The theme park will be decorated with happy haunts, gleeful ghosts, and playful pumpkins. Attractions will be themed to fit the season and night rides will be available as well due to extended hours.

Happy Hauntings will run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can click here for more information and tickets.

There will also be a Halloween production at the Aqua Stadium. This dive show will run each day of Happy Hauntings and tell the story of a group of friends braving crazy, anxious trolls to find a bountiful treasure.

“We know how much our guests love Dutch Wonderland’s Dive Shows, so offering a Happy Hauntings show for the first time ever is a real treat,” said General Manager James Paulding. “This one is special and a bit silly, too, taking advantage of the most fun elements of Halloween. We think our guests will really love it.”

There will also be special fall foods and drinks ranging from ribs to pumpkin soft serve ice cream. There will also be fall ales for the adults.