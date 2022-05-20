YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A day after Harley-Davidson announced a two week shutdown of production, York residents are still unsure of the impact the halt will have on their local production plant. Harley-Davidson has not commented on what specific issues with a part supplier caused the sudden stoppage.

All Harley-Davidson plants will seize production for two weeks. No further information about the York plant’s operations has been issued.

Customers at Eisenhauer’s York Harley-Davidson have been asking questions about what is happening. Heather Goodwin, comptroller at Eisenhauer’s Harley-Davidson said, “People are hearing obviously through the news that they are shut down for two weeks and they’re just coming in and asking if we know any more than that. And that’s the same information that we’ve been given from Harley-Davidson.”

Eisenhauer York Harley-Davidson plans to shift bikes and parts between their three dealerships in order to cope with the supply interruption.

“We will have a thinner number of motorcycles overall to sell,” said owner Pete Eisenhauer.