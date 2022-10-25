This dumpster was filled with trash that was collected from in and around the Susquehanna River over just about two weeks.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City officials and Dauphin County leaders have joined together to help prevent illegal dumping in the City of Harrisburg.

According to the release from the City of Harrisburg, Pete Baltimore was introduced as Harrisburg’s new environmental enforcement officer (EEO) at a press conference that took place today, Oct. 25, at the Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center.

Prior to this role, Baltimore was most recently the county’s EEO. Before that role he was a corporal in the Pennsylvania State Police, with an emphasis on forensic investigation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now, Baltimore will focus solely on illegal dumping efforts in the City of Harrisburg.

“The issue of illegal dumping is a literal and figurative stain on our communities and neighborhoods,” said Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams. “I am thrilled, and frankly, relieved, we are addressing it today.”

On Nov. 2, Dauphin County Commissioners will be signing a memorandum of understanding, in regards to the terms of Baltimore’s position. The cost of Baltimore’s salary will be split equally between the county and city governments.

A new EEO position will be created for Dauphin County in Nov. after Baltimore transitions to the city. The new officer will be paid in full by the county.

“‘Harrisburg on the rise’ is just a phrase but we are committed to making it a reality, and it starts here, now,” said Commissioner Mike Pries. “This is a true team effort. You’ve had enough. We’ve had enough. We take action starting today.”

The new EEO will have key duties, such as issuing warning and citations, testifying in court, working with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, doing surveillances, visiting dump sites and disposing facilities around the county, and helping with private haulers, businesses, and resident concerns.

In the City of Harrisburg, illegal dumping was met head on by Public Works Director, Dave West. Back in August, West led the effort to install a dozen surveillance cameras throughout the city. These cameras were installed to catch illegal dumpers in action. This surveillance has helped identify “hotspots.” The city also has begun identifying illegal dumping perpetrators.

“We have organized efforts to stop illegal dumping throughout the city, and we want to let our residents know that we need your help. You will remain anonymous,” Director West said. “We’re coming for you. We’re going to get you. You don’t belong here.”

Residents are advised by the City of Harrisburg to report illegal dumping activity by calling (717)-982-6772.