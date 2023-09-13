HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The popular Tomato Pie Cafe location in Harrisburg was recently renamed and is now under new ownership.

Two Meadville, Pa. natives named Christopher and Emily See recently took over the former Tomato Pie Cafe on 3950 Tecport Drive in Harrisburg, and have renamed the establishment The Table.

According to Emily, owning and operating a cafe or restaurant location has been a dream of hers ever since she was a kid. While in college, she and Christopher gained experience in the food service industry by working at various eateries across the Midstate.

“[Opening a restaurant] was actually my dream and I sucked [Christopher] into it,” Emily explained. “I went to Culinary school and he wanted to start seeing what the restaurant industry was all about, so he started working as a busser and a food runner. We learned a lot during this time and worked our way up.”

Though it may seem these first food service jobs were the beginning of the couple’s story, it is not.

According to Emily, about five years ago the couple went on a trip to Iceland and while they were vacationing the couple discovered that Emily was pregnant. Sadly, upon their arrival home they discovered that they lost the baby.

Following this discovery, a close friend of the couple’s invited them to the Tomato Pie Cafe in Harrisburg to talk about their current struggles. It was at this point that the cafe became a place of solace for the couple, which eventually ignited the idea for The Table.

In the following years, Christopher would go on to become the assistant general manager of the Tomato Pie Cafe and then in October 2021, the owners of the Tomato Pie Cafe offered Emily and Christopher the Harrisburg establishment, which they graciously accepted.

On Wednesday, September 6, Emily and Christopher unveiled their new concept for the former Tomato Pie Cafe. According to Emily, they repainted the approximately 4,000-square-foot interior and renovated the space to bring it into a new era.

“My husband likes to say that we took [the restaurant] from the 1920s to the 2020s,” Emily added.

In addition to a modern facelift, The Table has also reimagined some of its menu options as well. According to Emily, she has worked to add a Scandinavian and Mediterranean influence to some of their menu items and also expanded the new establishments coffee making capabilities as well.

It should also be noted that The Table now offers the opportunity to host private events and also offers catering.

If you are interested in checking out The Table’s full menu, you can click here.

According to Emily, the newly revamped establishment is capable of seating about 170 guests between their outdoor patio section and their indoor dining room.

The Table’s hours operations are:

Mondays – Sundays // 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This is just a dream come true, it is so much better than what I could have ever imagined,” Emily said. “This has been a dream since I was a little girl and it has just been really awesome.”