HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are in full swing in Harrisburg, with many people starting the party Friday morning.

Restaurants and bars in Downtown Harrisburg are decked out with Irish flags, leprechauns, and green everywhere you look.

People say Saint Patrick’s Day offers a chance to celebrate with friends and family and get a little taste of Ireland.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’re going to what, celebrate till around 4 o’clock? And then we’re going to go back to traditional corned beef and cabbage and hash dinner,” said Amy Nedimyer, a local resident.

“It’s a lot of fun to just hang out with friends and family and get together and celebrate a fun holiday,” added John Hasse, another resident enjoying the holiday.

abc27 asked Nedimyer and Hasse what their secret to a successful holiday is. They said: A big breakfast and lots of water.