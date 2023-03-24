HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg School District and Harrisburg City are teaming up to host a free business and resource fair this weekend.

According to Harrisburg City, the Contractor, Vendor, and Employment Resource Fair is a free business development and employment event, that will give individuals and businesses the opportunity to seek employment, and network with business leaders, hiring professionals, and decisions makers from the Harrisburg School District and the City.

“The City of Harrisburg is open for business, whether that’s on Main Street or in City Hall,” Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams said. “If we’re going to promote working in or for the City, then we need to have the resources available for anyone who wants to take part in what we’re building. I’m thrilled to partner with the Harrisburg School District to ensure anyone who wants to work here has that ability.”

Additionally, contractors, vendors, and suppliers will have a chance to engage with administrators across various departments to learn more about the procurement process. According to the City of Harrisburg, people seeking employment with the City or the School District will be able to meet on-site with Human Resource staff, who will meet applicants, answer questions, and provide guidance on the application process.

“The Harrisburg School District is excited to welcome talented, qualified contractors and vendors, including local, minority, and women-owned entrepreneurs,” Harrisburg Superintendent Eric Turman said. “We are looking forward to strengthening our collaboration with the City of Harrisburg, so that together, we can create innovative partnerships that will benefit and support our diverse school community and city.”

For more information on the business resource fair event, you can click here.

The Contractor, Vendor, and Employment Resource Fair will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 10a.m. to 2p.m. at the Lincoln Administration Building – located on 1601 State Street.