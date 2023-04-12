HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg’s City Council held one of several city meetings on Wednesday to give residents the chance to comment on how funds from the American Rescue Plan should be used.

Roughly 10 residents spoke at the city’s meeting and advocated for things like new bike paths, repaired sidewalks, and increased funding for senior citizens.

The city received a total of $47 million from the federal government. In Mayor Wanda William’s proposal, $15 million would go towards “helping those in need.” Funds would assist in things like affordable housing and home repairs.

$9 million would also be allocated towards public safety, $10 million would go towards improving parks and recreation and another $9 million would make up for lost revenue.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

The city has held hearings in the past. After organizing multiple hearings last year, Mayor Williams put together a proposal for the council. Members received it in May of last year, but the Mayor’s office says there has not been any movement on it since.

“Although we had seen it out in public, for it to be officially on City Councils table, it has to come down in the cities ordinance form and that just happened a few weeks ago,” Harrisburg City Council Vice President Ausha Green said.

Harrisburg’s City Spokesperson Matt Maisel told ABC 27 News that the ordinance is in regards to a rewritten bill that’s part of the rescue plan funding. Maisel also noted that City Council could have continued moving forward with the mayor’s proposal.