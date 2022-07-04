HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter confirmed that a fight broke out near Front and Walnut Streets in Harrisburg City at approximately 9:30 p.m. There were no shots fired; The incident was not a shooting.
Police report that nobody has been injured at this time and the situation is under control.
Officers broke up the fight and cleared the area. Police will release more information when available.
This is a developing story.