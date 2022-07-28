HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Just before noon on July 28, Rescue Company 1 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire responded to a call where a young girl was suspended upside-down at a local Girl Scout camp. The fire department did not specify which Girl Scout camp the accident happened at.

The girl became stuck while going through a ropes obstacle course, and was inverted several feet in the air. Camp staff and first responders stabilized the girl, who was upside-down for multiple minutes.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

Firefighters worked with ropes and riggings to safely lower the girl to the ground where she was seen by emergency medical services.

The fire team was on-site for about one hour before leaving.