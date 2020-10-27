Harrisburg Football forfeits 6A playoff game due to COVID-19

One day after qualifying for the District III Class 6A playoffs, Harrisburg High School will forfeit its first round game against York due to a positive case of COVID-19 on the team.

On Monday, the Cougars defeated State College 41-6 to become playoff eligible on the last possible day to have four completed games in the season. Harrisburg was 4-0 as of Tuesday morning and the top seed in the 2020 District III Class 6A playoffs.

Today, HBGSD was notified of a positive case of COVID-19 of a football player. The administration immediately informed the PA Department of Health of the case. Contact tracing protocols are underway. Click here to view Superintendent Celmer’s letter. https://t.co/82RYYm2Lpn pic.twitter.com/70PBbOJlim — HarrisburgCougars (@Hbg_Sch_Dist) October 27, 2020

“The entire football program is under strict quarantine, which will remain in place through November 5, 2020,” said School District Superintendent Chris Celmer. “In addition to postponing football activities, the district is postponing all voluntary workouts for the remainder of the week. The district will provide an update on voluntary workouts once the weekly COVID-19 data is released for Dauphin County this Friday.”

Since the PIAA District III finalized the football brackets this morning in their committee meeting, no team will replace Harrisburg. Therefore, York will advance to the District III Class 6A Championship and will face the winner of Central York vs. Central Dauphin.