A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Harrisburg has fallen 6.8 cents over the past week, now averaging $4.84 per gallon according to GasBuddy’s survey of over 241 Harrisburg gas stations.

The current average gas price in Harrisburg is 5.5 cents lower per gallon than last week, but $1.68 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices have dropped 10.4 cents per gallon nationally in the last week. The national average is $4.78 per gallon.

The cheapest gas station in Harrisburg, according to the survey, was priced at $4.65 per gallon, while the most expensive station was selling a gallon for $5.09.