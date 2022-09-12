HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gas prices in Harrisburg have been continuing to drop for the past 13 weeks.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas in Harrisburg has fallen 6.4 cents a gallon in the last week. The average price of gas in Harrisburg today is $3.93/gallon, which is an increase of 67.8 cents/gallon since last year.

The cheapest station in Harrisburg was priced at $3.69/gallon yesterday and the most expensive was $4.23/gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The national average of gas today is $3.67/gallon according to GasBuddy. This means the national price has fallen 7.6 cents/gallon in the past week.

Here are some neighboring areas and their current gas prices: Lancaster – $3.88/gallon, down 8.4 cents/gallon from last week

Reading – $3.91/gallon, down 7.9 cents/gallon from last week

York – $3.93/gallon, down 6.4 cents from last week

“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the thirteenth straight week. But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California. Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”