HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This week, the City of Harrisburg received a $70,000 Retail Standards Grant to improve food safety practices.

The money from the Food and Drug Administration will allow the city’s health office to use extra resources aimed at reducing the risks of foodborne illness.

The money will go toward increasing the number and types of food establishment inspections.

It will also be invested in efforts to make healthy food options accessible.