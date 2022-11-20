HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, thousands of people across the Commonwealth plan to travel by plane for the Thanksgiving.

“For us here in Harrisburg, we’ll have about 25-thousand [or] 26-thousand passengers in and out [of Harrisburg International Airport], which is about 7-percent more than last year,” Harrisburg International Airport Spokesman Scott Miller said.

Miller told ABC 27 News that the busiest travel times will be Wednesday and Sunday before 7 a.m.

“The rest of the day, lines aren’t that long,” Miller said, “Even in the morning, lines are maybe 15-20 minutes.”

To avoid any travel troubles, Miller recommended arriving to the airport roughly 90 minutes before your scheduled departure.

“Preparation is key. It’s not hard to travel, it’s just if you’re not prepared, you make it hard on yourself and that’s what’s frustrating for everybody,” Miller said. “If you show up to the airport with the correct items packed in your checked bags, the correct items packed in your carry on bags, you have your boarding pass, you have your ID, the process will go very smooth.”