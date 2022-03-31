STERLING, Va. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man flying from Dubai to Washington Dulles International Airport was found with hundreds of thousands of dollars in counterfeit watches and accessories.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 18 counterfeit designer brand wrist watches at Washington Dulles International Airport on Tuesday valued at about $250,000 if they were authentic.

During a baggage examination, CBP officers inspected a plastic bag from inside a suitcase and discovered watches, a Louis Vuitton handbag, and Ray-Ban sunglasses. The watches bore the names of 10 designer brands, including Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Cartier, and Rolex.









U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $250,000 in counterfeit designer brand wrist watches, sun glasses and a handbag on March 29, 2022 from a traveler who arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport from Dubai, U.A.E. (CBP Photo/Handout)

CBP officers suspected the products to be fakes, detained them for further investigation, and released the traveler, whose identity was not released.

CBP officers did not say whether the man knew the products were counterfeit when he brought them into the country. No charges were filed in the case.

Officers then worked with CBP’s trade experts at the Consumer Products and Mass Merchandise Center of Excellence and Expertise. CBP import specialists confirmed that the products violated intellectual property rights.

CBP import specialists appraised the counterfeit watches, Louis Vuitton purse, and two pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses at more than $254,000, had they been authentic. All products were manufactured in China and shipped to a vendor in Pakistan where the traveler purchased them.

“Counterfeit consumer goods violate United States intellectual property laws, steals revenue from trademark holders, may potentially harm U.S. consumers, and are never a good thing to pack in your baggage if you are heading to a Customs and Border Protection arrivals inspection,” said Daniel Escobedo, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Customs and Border Protection remains committed to protecting U.S. businesses and consumers by intercepting counterfeit and potentially harmful goods that help fund transnational criminal groups.”