HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that a Harrisburg man was indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 25-year-old Kyle Jones was indicted due to an incident on March 17, 2021, where he allegedly possessed with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of meth and over 40 grams of fentanyl in Dauphin County.

The indictment alleges that jones had a loaded Ruger .40 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number, and a loaded Hi-Point .38 caliber pistol.

At the time of the offense, the indictment alleges that Jones had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment, making him a person that was not allowed to possess a firearm.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life in prison.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Susquehanna Township Police Department, and the Dauphin County Drug Task Force.