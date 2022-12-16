HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the sentencing of a Harrisburg man who trafficked more than 75 pounds of cocaine.

According to the Department of Justice, Ricardo Soto-Delgado, 48, of Harrisburg, was sentenced on Dec. 15 to 18 years in prison by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for cocaine trafficking.

United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam stated that Soto-Delgado entered a guilty plea for his role in a conspiracy to have multiple kilograms of cocaine shipped to Harrisburg through the United States Postal Service.

According to the Department of Justice, Soto-Delgado had nearly 35 kilos of cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico to various addresses in Cumberland and Dauphin Counties. Postal Inspectors discovered the drug trafficking operation after they intercepted parcels destined for the addresses.

Soto-Delgado’s codefendant, Becky Cro, pleaded guilty to assisting Soto-Delgado. She was sentenced to six months in prison, the Department of Justice says.

According to the Department of Justice, this case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results, the Department of Justice says.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania

State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Consiglio prosecuted the case.