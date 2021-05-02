Harrisburg native, Dallas Cowboys 1st round draft pick Micah Parsons to receive Key to the City of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg native and first-round NFL draft pick Micah Parsons will receive the Key to the City of Harrisburg at a ceremony Monday.

Parsons was selected 12th by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Draft on Thursday. He played linebacker for Penn State University.

The Harrisburg High School graduate will be presented the Key to the City of Harrisburg Monday at 4 p.m. at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center (HMAC).

Adults are encouraged to bring their children so they can take pictures and get Parsons’ autograph.