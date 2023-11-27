STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State safety and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native Mehki Flowers saw action in four games this season.

The Central Dauphin East graduate primarily played on special teams. Flowers appeared in the competitions against Delaware, Iowa and Massachusetts at home and Ohio State away. Against Delaware he assisted on a tackle and against UMass he secured a tackle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Last season was Flowers’s redshirt season where he appeared in two games. This season he was able to experience more playing time with the Nittany Lions.

Prior to Penn State, Flowers was a four-time captain at CD East where he won a Class A District 3 state championship his junior season.

Flowers and Penn State are awaiting the announcement of which bowl they will compete in, which will be revealed on December 3.