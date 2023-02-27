HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg has had two violent weekends in row and two incidents took place where people are taking notice.

“It makes you a little uneasy,” said Marcel Childs, Owner of Tacos Amigos on restaurant row and steps away from both incidents over the last two weekends.

Harrisburg Bureau of Police Captain Terry Wealand said three women in their 20’s got into an argument inside of the bar around 1:15 am Saturday, all three ended up with stab wounds.

“Just like we told people 18, 19 years ago you got to be careful wherever you go, you take alcohol and a lot of people and put them in a very concentrated area sometimes bad things happen,” said Wealand.

Police said the women stabbed this weekend are expected to be fine but some people we spoke with said they worry a stray bullet or random stabbing will one day make them a victim, one being Marcel’s wife.

One week earlier and just feet away, Marcel’s wife sprang into action after two people were shot just feet away again from his business.

“It just came out of nowhere, actually my chef and my wife and my chef went out and helped them with rags until the ambulance and police got here,” said Childs.

He says he just wants people who live and visit the up-and-coming area to feel safe.

Harrisburg Police say they are doing everything they can do to do that.

No arrests have been made.