HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg area performing arts teacher has been charged after police say he provided alcohol to underage girls, made them undress, and touched them inappropriately.

On June 27 Lower Swatara Township Police arrested Matthew Thomas Schreiber of Camp Hill for two counts of indecent assault and two counts of corruption of minors.

According to a criminal complaint, Schreiber was a director, teacher, and stage mate at the Harrisburg Christian Performing Arts Center, a community and religious-based youth organization. Police say Schreiber was a volunteer for the youth organization.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office Child Abuse Protection Unit contacted police advising them of an alleged 2018 incident involving multiple teenage girls. A female who was 17 reported Schreiber brought her and three friends to his Camp Hill home and provided them with alcohol and had them undress.

Police say the victims, who were between the ages of 13 and 17, reported being provided alcohol, beer, and wine coolers that led to them being intoxicated. The victims said Schreiber prepared drinks and one girl had at least 15 shots of alcohol. A victim said they believed they were blacked out that evening.

According to the criminal complaint, Schreiber suggested the girls play ‘truth or dare’ and dared them to undress and go outside naked. One of the victims provided video from the night that showed the group in various stages of undress.

Police also say the victims were touched by Schreiber and that he had them do a “cuddle puddle” with him. The victims also reported Schreiber groped them and attempted to touch their genitals.

Victims told police Schreiber had power over them through the theater shows.

Schreiber’s bail was set at $50,000 unsecured and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.