Harrisburg Police investigate 2 separate shootings, victims are kids

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police said the three people hurt after two separate shootings on Sunday afternoon were all children.

The first shooting happened near 21st and Derry Streets just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Tom Carter said two kids were hurt. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Around the same time, Harrisburg Police responded to a second shooting near 14th and Market Streets.

Police said a kid was hurt and taken to the hospital.

Carter said he does not believe the two shootings are related.