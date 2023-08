HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are investigating two shootings that occurred over the weekend.

Police say the first shooting occurred on Friday night near Chestnut Street and Evergreen Street, where a man was shot in the leg. He is expected to recover.

Then, just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, police say a man was shot on his porch at a home located on North Third Street. He was critically wounded, but his condition has since stabilized.

There have been no arrests yet in either case.