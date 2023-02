HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police is looking for a missing 56-year-old man.

Phillip Dunn, a 185-pound, six-foot-tall man was last seen in the Midtown area of Harrisburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

Police say Dunn’s clothing is unknown, but anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.