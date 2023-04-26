HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car they believe is connected to the homicide at South 13th Street over the weekend.

Police say the car is a 2018 to 2023 dark-colored Honda Accord Sport and it was seen driving erratically away from the area where the homicide took place.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

The car, which can be seen in this video, was last seen driving south on Cameron Street.

Anyone with information regarding the car or the homicide is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.