HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Airfares? They’re up. The number of flights? Down.

So why is Harrisburg International Airport listed — in a recent report — among the mid-Atlantic airports benefiting most from the new environment?

Well, first: Everything’s relative.

“It feels like you should have more [flights,] and probably you should have more, said William Swelbar, who authored the report. But, “Harrisburg is doing fine.”

Swelbar, of the Swelbar-Zhong Consultancy, ranked Harrisburg as No. 6 out of 23 mid-Atlantic airports benefiting from shifts in where airlines are sending their airports and crews. (Nos. 1 through 5 are Raleigh Durham, Washington Reagan National, Pittsburgh, Washington Dulles and Buffalo.)

Again, this is all relative. Harrisburg has fewer flights than it had before the pandemic even though more people than ever are trying to fly. Less supply and more demand equals higher airfares.

But Swelbar said smaller airports within driving distance, including Hagerstown (Md.), State College and Williamsport — are caught in a vicious cycle as airline retire increasingly uneconomical 50-seat jets in favor of larger jets.

“There are so many communities out there that are now down to two network carrier flights — American, Delta, United — to their hubs twice a day,” Swelbar said. Those airlines depend on business travelers, who demand more frequent service.

“If I’m a business traveler and I have the choice to book at my local airport and that flight cancels, what do I do? I missed my meeting,” Swelbar said. “After missing so many meetings, I’m going to book service from a larger airport that can accommodate me in the event of a cancellation.”

For some people, Harrisburg — with six flights a day to Charlotte most days, according to an abc27 News analysis of Cirium data, and three to four flights a day to other key hubs like Atlanta, Chicago and Philadelphia — is the alternative.

Compared to smaller airports, Harrisburg also has more flights on ultra-low-cost-carriers (ULCCs) like Allegiant, which face their own shortages of airplanes and pilots.

Sure enough, Mike Godfrey, Emma Boyer and their baby Otto drove to Harrisburg Thursday morning for an Allegiant flight to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“It’s cheap. It’s easy. An hour 45 minutes, and you’re there,” Boyer said. Godfrey said the couple paid about $70 per ticket.

Among ULCCs, Frontier also serves Harrisburg, currently just with flights to Orlando; it previously served Denver, and airport spokesman Scott Miller said he hopes those flights come back someday when the airline has — yes — more planes and pilots.

He said the original efforts to attract Allegiant, which offers more seats this month (according to Cirium data) than any airline except American, and then Frontier took years but have paid off with more nonstop destinations and lower fares.

“It’s a marathon process, not a sprint,” Miller said. “But we keep pushing, and we’re grateful for the people supporting the service we do have, even though everyone wants more.”