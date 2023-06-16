HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The man who killed 11 people inside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018 was found guilty on all 63 counts Friday, including federal hate crime charges.

A local rabbi who traveled to Pittsburgh during the aftermath of this shooting is weighing in. Rabbi Ron Muroff said a guilty verdict doesn’t heal the wounds of the families who lost loved ones, but it does send a message that hate against any community will not be tolerated.

“The verdict today brings me back to October 27, 2018,” he said. “The whole world was repulsed by what had taken place and they were coming together to stand with the Jewish community.”

For Muroff, it is a somber moment.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

“More and more Jews have felt more and more at home in this country. The attack at Tree of Life in Pittsburgh really shattered our sense of security,” he said.

The verdict brings back painful feelings: grief for the 11 lives lost. However, it also brings back a sense of gratitude.

“It made all the difference in the world to know that we were not alone,” Muroff said.

Muroff, who visited Pittsburgh shortly after the massacre, remembers the outpouring of support.

“One sign in particular really resonated with me, it said ‘Love your neighbor, period. No exceptions period,'” he said.

It is those moments he holds on to even in mourning.

“Even as we remember their deaths we celebrate their lives,” he said. “Add our own light to theirs to brighten this world.”

With this verdict, however, the horror his community felt is hard to ignore. Muroff described the feelings of insecurity and fear that still make Jewish communities feel vulnerable today.

Still, he said the verdict sends a message.

“Jews like everybody else bleed when we’re hurt and that it’s not okay to hate Jews or anybody else,” he said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He also hopes it is a lesson. Authorities say the shooter, now convicted of hate crimes, posted Anti-Semitic material on social media.

“This should be a warning to all of us to take the words that we read seriously and to hold people accountable for their words and to prevent them from translating their words into hateful actions,” Muroff said.

Muroff also added justice and closure are not the right words to describe the verdict. It is a big moment, but it is only that — a moment. He said the families will feel their loss forever.