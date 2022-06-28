HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of people are expected to be out for the 4th of July weekend to enjoy nice weather and firework displays, especially along the Susquehanna River on City Island in Harrisburg.

Taking the proper safety precautions before going on an aquatic adventure is a crucial step to having responsible fun. The number one thing you need to make sure you have are life jackets for everyone on board or in the water. Children 12 and under are required to wear life jackets.

With the holiday weekend at the center of celebrations, lots of people will be drinking and partying on boats; However, just like driving a car, it is equally important to have a designated driver while boating. Driving boats while intoxicated is illegal.

The Susquehanna River’s water level is just under four feet currently. That means the Dock Street Dam is at its most dangerous level.

“If we’re going to put a boat in somewhere, that we’re not familiar with, we got to look at it before. Before we do that do a little research. And then even with our weather, even places that we’re used to going change over time, depending on how much rain we’ve had,” said Chief Tony Reigle of the Harrisburg River Rescue.

Enjoy the holiday weekend, but be safe while boating, swimming, or hanging out near a body of water.